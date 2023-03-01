Stanley Timmings is seen through the door of the RV where he lived with his girlfriend on the streets of Seattle in 2017. Timmings was parked just north of Boeing Field, the King County International Airport, along with a group of fellow RV-dwellers who are periodically told by the city to move their vehicles - even if just across the street - or risk having them towed away. In Seattle, about one-third of unsheltered homeless people live in vehicles, according to recent homeless counts. (Ted S. Warren / The Associated Press, 2017)