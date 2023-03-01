WA lawmakers take aim at vehicle dwellers and parking enforcement

Stanley Timmings is seen through the door of the RV where he lived with his girlfriend on the streets of Seattle in 2017. Timmings was parked just north of Boeing Field, the King County International Airport, along with a group of fellow RV-dwellers who are periodically told by the city to move their vehicles - even if just across the street - or risk having them towed away. In Seattle, about one-third of unsheltered homeless people live in vehicles, according to recent homeless counts. (Ted S. Warren / The Associated Press, 2017)

To the editor — When I wanted to run a mobile business in Yakima, it took many weeks of back-and-forth and a meeting with city officials to get approval to park on the street for a few hour — understandably.

When my stolen vehicle was recovered on a city street, I had to come to the scene in the middle of the night or the police would have it towed at my expense — also understandably.

But when an RV housing homeless folks was parked on a city street near my home, not a word was said, nor action taken for almost two months. Something’s amiss.

Now it can be argued that the increase in homeless on the street is due to a political leaning, tying the hands of those who enforce the laws. But it can also be argued that there are many more homeless due to the systems in our country that are no longer working. Instead of blaming each other, we instead should discuss it, and identify changes we can implement for the greater good.

As I see it, it isn’t the fault of the homeless, the city or even the police. It’s a system that isn’t working and requires deeper examination.

LISA HARMON

Yakima