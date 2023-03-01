To the editor — When I wanted to run a mobile business in Yakima, it took many weeks of back-and-forth and a meeting with city officials to get approval to park on the street for a few hour — understandably.
When my stolen vehicle was recovered on a city street, I had to come to the scene in the middle of the night or the police would have it towed at my expense — also understandably.
But when an RV housing homeless folks was parked on a city street near my home, not a word was said, nor action taken for almost two months. Something’s amiss.
Now it can be argued that the increase in homeless on the street is due to a political leaning, tying the hands of those who enforce the laws. But it can also be argued that there are many more homeless due to the systems in our country that are no longer working. Instead of blaming each other, we instead should discuss it, and identify changes we can implement for the greater good.
As I see it, it isn’t the fault of the homeless, the city or even the police. It’s a system that isn’t working and requires deeper examination.
LISA HARMON
Yakima