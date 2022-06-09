To the editor — Back in the day this was “The Wild West.” Freedom did not have to be legislated as population was sparse.

The area has since been settled and we are no longer “wild.” We have paved roads, electric lights, sewers, airports, etc. We have civilized society. Things are managed by regulations for the common good. Do they “take away our freedoms?” Yes, and we do it willingly to establish social order. Can you imagine the chaos we’d have today if we took away all rules in the name of “freedom?” It's bad enough when one stoplight goes out.

Gun control has been spun as, “loss of freedom,” whereas it’s really about social control for the common good. Mass shootings have awakened us to the importance of order. The gun lobby, driven by the NRA, contributes millions to legislators, and has mounted the “freedom” campaign.

We can have relative freedom, but not total freedom. We have relative order, but not total order. Its not a question of one or the other, but a balance of the two. Don’t be deceived by claims that freedom is all that matters. Social order is equally or more important in order to keep a civilized society.

ANDREW D. WHITMONT

Yakima