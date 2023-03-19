To the editor — I have been in a mentoring relationship with a young man for about seven years. He is in high school and tells me that he has no desire to be there. He feels that the information he is asked to learn is useless. This makes me sad.
On March 13, the Yakima Herald-Republic published an article by Katherine Long of The Seattle Times alerting us to the sharp decline in the number of high school graduates who continue education at a higher level. The article gave special consideration to students of Hispanic and Latino origin. No data was provided on gender.
Research cited by the author/researcher Ricard Reeves of the Brookings Institute in his book titled “Of Boys and Men” leads me to believe that most of the decline cited by Ms. Long would be explained by a decline in enrollment by young men.
My hope is that the YH-R will seek more data with regard to gender to round out this story. Such information could provide our education community with better understanding of the issues, which in turn could help us find a solution to this alarming trend.
J. HAMILTON LICHT
Yakima