To the editor -- The marketplace can tell you what a community values.

Recent attempts to find rebates for water-saving devices and for moving from fossil fuels to a high-efficiency electric heat pump turned up … exactly nothing in Yakima.

In a near-desert environment, where water rights provoke decades-long court battles, we offer no residential incentives to reduce water usage.

Our local power company offers no incentives to convert from a gas or oil furnace to a renewable energy heat pump. Pacific Power told me I needed to already have an electric furnace to qualify for a rebate. Their approach reminds me of Bob Hope’s one-liner: “A bank will lend you money if you can prove you don’t need it.”

The list of things we don’t value goes on. In 2017, the city raised our garbage rates in preparation for mandatory recycling. Still waiting, Patricia, Matt, Holly, et al. My neighbors are beginning to complain about the recycling I put out in 2018.

There’s a phrase to describe the activism we see locally on some of these issues. “Performative activism.” All talk, no action. We pass resolutions, but exert no real pressure for change.

Perhaps when we enter the 20th century, we will choose to act.

BARB GREEN

Yakima