To the editor — I admit it. I am a LOOF. (Local Opinionated Old Fart)
LOOFs like me have opinions on everything Yakima should do to (choose one): 1) Always stay the same, or 2) Get back to the good ol’ days.
We think in binary, seeing only those two choices.
Many of our elected officials are LOOPs. (Locally Owned & Operated Politicians).
LOOPs have opinions on both of the above options.
The only real difference between LOOFs and LOOPs is that LOOPs’ opinions are bought and paid for by those with financial interests in which option we choose.
So, when I read other LOOFs writing with great authority about how solar farms are bad for our future (or will solve all our problems), I yawn. When I read LOOPs trying to stop ideas like solar farms, I wonder who is paying for their opinion.
Sometimes, in moments of delusional daydreaming, I wonder what would happen if all of us LOOFs and a few of our LOOPs actually looked at the outside world and learned something from it.
We might ponder why thought-leaders like Bill Gates support using solar power AND researching safer nuclear power. Non-binary thinking.
Reality penetrating the Cascade Curtain?
What a dream.
FRED BRIDGES
Yakima