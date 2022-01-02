To the editor -- I am tired of being a captive in my home. The COVID-19 vaccines are the best weapons we have today to return to normalcy.
It would be Orwellian to send police or other armed forces out to force vaccination.
What can be done?
Hospitals should be able to provide a future date (allowing time for vaccinating the unvaccinated) at which they will take no more COVID-19 patients. This would set a time for non-vaccinators to make the decision to vaccinate or die at home without medical intervention.
Is this harsh?
Is it harsh for people to knowingly spread this horrible pandemic by ignorance or as a political statement?
Vaccinations could still be available for people who change their minds about vaccinating.
DEBORAH DAUNHAUER
Union Gap