To the editor — I want a District Court judge that is well versed in a broad spectrum of civil and criminal law and reflects the values of our community. Wes Gano is that candidate!
I met Wes over 20 years ago when I worked at Juvenile Court and was struck by his professionalism. He treated everyone he met with the same respect, whether it was a client or another attorney.
More recently I have seen him on the bench as a pro tem judge and he has transferred that no-nonsense but fair, approach to District Court.
That’s the kind of person I want as my District Court judge. Vote Gano!
ANNA-MARIE MARTINEZ
Yakima