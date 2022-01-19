To the editor -- Donald Trump talks about himself all the time. When he is blaming others, he is expressing what he does himself.
“All they care about is control over you and wealth and riches for themselves.” He ought to know. This is his modus operandi.
Democracy is at peril and Trump and his supporters are leading this charge.
All of us -- Republicans, Democrats, Independents -- need to come together and work together,
“To ensure domestic tranquility,” as the Preamble to our Constitution states, which means to ensure that peace, calm, law and order coexist in the country.
Yes, there is much that needs changing in the country. We can come together and become a better nation, without the coup that Trump seems to be advocating.
SHARON COX
Selah