We must guarantee secure voting
To the editor — This year we vote nationally; a paramount (American) citizen responsibility.
It is certain that every illegal vote lessens legal vote value. Therefore, it’s necessary to modernize the validity of every vote. Now is the time to contact our elected representation to support assured vote integrity.
American exceptionalism rests on trust of free independent citizen voters supported by infrastructure and national security to get an education, embrace personal discipline and work hard for life, liberty and happiness.
Powerful people share that (past) elections had too few errors to be reversed. An interesting query: How many rats touch your brownies before you deem them contaminated? Our Constitution leaves the minimum definition of vote-fraud redress to the Legislature, not courts.
Guaranteed fair voting demands a readily available personalized free photo-ID card with chip, for every registered U.S. citizen, making the vote as secure, safe and simple as cashing a check.
Like banking, that is best accomplished locally, accepting federal guidance for consistency.
Banks cash one check at a time, billions of times, zero errors.
Maximizing vote integrity requires constitutionally (designated) time, place and manner with legislation empowering modern technological verification of each vote.
WALT WEGENER
Toppenish