To the editor — What is the greatest duty any of us have as thoughtful and compassionate folk who care about future generations? Clearly it is to leave them with a healthy planet, just as capable of sustaining life as the home we inherited from our ancestors.
By now it should be clear to every thinking person that human-caused climate change is a grave threat, that we will be leaving to our offspring a planet in peril. Considering that, I will only support leaders who demonstrate a fierce determination to combat climate change.
Does Amanda McKinney’s senseless opposition to solar farms on barren private land demonstrate even lukewarm determination to fight climate change? Not even close. She needs to go.
Please join me in insisting that our government leaders get serious about our responsibility to future generations.
CHUCK FORSTER
Yakima