Don’t let indifference kill our democracy

To the editor — This letter was motivated by an article in “The Fulcrum” by Rachel Kleinfeld and Amy Slipowitz titled “Is Indifference Destroying Our Democracy?”

The article raised questions I’ve been concerned about for some time.

Do we really understand who the folks are that we vote for? Do we really know what they stand for? What have they done in the past? Do we vote for the best actor/speaker or personality without understanding their credentials to lead?

We all hear the loud noise coming from the far left and far right. Unfortunately, we hear less from the majority who reside somewhere in between. Or do we just vote party line as our parents did and hope for the best?

In the United States, a 2020 Democracy Fund survey found 13 percent of Americans stating that it would be positive if the military stopped elections, closed Congress, and temporarily took charge, while 24 percent supported a “strong leader who doesn’t have to bother with Congress and elections.” Is this what the majority — you and I — really want?

A growing group of folks are dissatisfied with both party’s representatives. It’s time to defend our democracy, so we can keep it!

MARTIN PITT

Moxee