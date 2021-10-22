To the editor -- Please, everyone, whether you believe you need to or not,
DO get vaccinated!
We lost our wonderful four-star general, Colin Powell, who was previous chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and a lifelong Republican, due to COVID.
Gen. Powell had an immuno-compromised system due to cancer, age, and other health conditions, so that even though he was vaccinated, he succumbed to COVID. This same thing happened in my own family, so I take it very very personally. This could be you, your friend, your mother, your child.
Please, for everyone else, get vaccinated!
CAROL GROW MAJOR
Naches