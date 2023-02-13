To the editor — The Earth’s climate is changing, for whatever reason, just as it has changed repeatedly over geologic spans of time. To attempt to stop that change from happening is short-sighted, I believe, as we are working in areas which we know very little about.
What we must do instead is to seek ways to adapt, learn new, more efficient methods and processes, and change our behavior to reduce our impact. Without giving up fossil fuels entirely, we can still reduce the amount of greenhouse gases being dumped into the atmosphere substantially, if we try.
What this means is a powerful campaign to increase use of transit, bicycles and ride-sharing so that one person traveling by themselves in an automobile becomes unusual. The way we convert fuel into energy needs to change, to become much more efficient. Structures should be insulated as much as possible.
Population density needs to increase. Use of wind and solar power should be maximized, but fossil-fueled or nuclear generating capacity is still going to have to be in place, ready to use, for a long time. Learning to cope with a warmer planet is essential.
Change is happening, we must deal with it. All of us.
SCOTT HOLMAN
Yakima