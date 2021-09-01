Freedoms to:
Protest, Serve, Care, Worship, Reflect, Research, Contemplate
I have noticed on the last two weekends, while driving by the Fred Meyer and Bi-Mart shopping complexes on 40th Avenue, a boisterous crowd protesting against masks and vaccines. I fully respect their right to express their views, which have been done with good care. However, I think their protest is surface-thin when compared to other tragic statistics that need greater attention.
In 2020, the estimated deaths from suicides, weapons, vehicle accidents, and drug (substance abuse) overdose deaths was about 535 per day or 3,745 per week or 14,980 per month or 179,760 for the year.
I believe we should also reflect with the same vibrant emotion and energy -- as a Yakima Valley culture -- the national indifference we have about ourselves in the way we are destroying our very uniqueness and vibrancy of our peoples. My protest can't stop the American slaughter of itself, but I challenge us to investigate these compelling numbers; the figures are easily available with common internet research.
WHAT are we? Who are we? I know that we care generously and serve selflessly and worship freely, and think and pause to reflect.
BRUCE WHITMORE
Yakima