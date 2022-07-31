To the editor — Violence of any kind is destructive. War is the ultimate.
Americans went to Europe in the 1940s to defeat fascism and protect democracy. The people of Ukraine are engaged in this very struggle right now. The American colonists of 1776 declared independence from a "strong man" and fought for a new type of governance altogether — one man, one vote.
It seems there are people today in our country who are ready and willing to throw off democracy in favor of having one "strong man" in charge. In other words, a system we have gone to war numerous times to defeat.
Protect your freedoms. Inform yourself and VOTE to maintain democracy here and abroad.
ROSEMARY SAUL
Yakima