To the editor -- We are voting for Michael Thorner for the West Valley School Board position.
We’ve been in the West Valley community for 50-plus years with our children, and now our grandchildren attending West Valley schools.
For the past eight years Michael Thorner has been an outstanding, committed school board and community member who brings intelligence, leadership, service and vision to our district.
We are pleased to vote for Michael Thorner for the West Valley School District Board. Let’s re-elect him.
JON and ERIN SHIREY
Yakima