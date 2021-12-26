To the editor -- Recently, along with the rest of our state, we are letting go of plastic bags at our stores, thus protecting our oceans, without a lot of push-back. But I think we can do more.
Firstly, while in the process of building hundreds of homes and apartments, let us negotiate to have solar panels in all new construction. Pacific Power donated them for the new apartments for the homeless veterans. Eventually a money-saver for everyone and cleaner air.
Secondly, other communities have proposed and started planting a tree or perennial bushes for every dwelling, thus pulling carbon out of our polluted air. If needed, the cost of this greenery could be shared by our elected bodies, using the money that is going to buy new police cars.
Thirdly, we could rethink going to fully electric or hybrid police cars even if it costs a little more. Federal government might have a rebate for this. Eventually we will have saved more by reducing gas use and reducing pollution -- both good things.
We can be leaders for change, not waiting for state or federal mandates.
PHIL DINDIA
Yakima