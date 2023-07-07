To the editor — We will be trying to keep cool this July while many people worldwide will die from prolonged exposure to the heat. Instead of us just waiting out the current heat wave and hoping our leaders will put systems in place to mitigate the danger, we should prepare for the ongoing assault on humanity by greenhouse gas buildup.
We may be able to endure continued wildfires and dirty air, but will we be able to adjust to diminishing fresh water, widespread hunger, plague, climate immigration, spreading wars, drowning, unnatural disasters and economic collapse? If current trends continue, we need more than better air-conditioning, new electrical grids and better levies. We need a grip on reality.
Consider that during the last four decades we have lost half the world's wildlife, including ocean animals, fish and seabirds. Some coastlines are already experiencing the intrusion of salt water on delicate estuaries.
Instead of trying to make ourselves more comfortable, we should take a look at those already suffering from unstable climate, see our future, and start working together to ensure our survival.
INGRID "CHARLEY" MULVEY
Yakima