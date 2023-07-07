FILE - A man stands on the shore of the Bering Sea to watch the luxury cruise ship Crystal Serenity anchored just outside Nome, Alaska, because it was too big to dock at the Port of Nome, Aug. 21, 2016. Shipping lanes that were once clogged with ice for much of the year along Alaska's western and northern coasts have relented thanks to global warming, and the nation's first deep water Arctic port should be operational in Nome by the end of the decade.