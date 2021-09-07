To the editor -- Fencing the median around Naches Avenue is not a solution for homelessness in Yakima. Neither is simply leaving homelessness as an issue for overburdened and underfunded social services like Union Gospel Mission.
Homelessness is a problem that can be solved constructively through proven proactive policies like permanent supportive housing, increased investment in public housing and expanded rental subsidies.
The best way to solve Yakima’s homelessness problem is by treating unhoused people like human beings and taking steps to ensure they’re taken care of, rather than sweeping them under the rug just to get them out of the public eye.
Homelessness is a problem, but homeless people are not. Fencing the median around Naches Avenue is a needlessly cruel and shortsighted decision by the city.
The city’s action will displace a community of 50-60 people who made a home along Naches Avenue. It is unfortunate to say this, but the city’s sympathies appear to lie with the sprinklers, not with its residents.
We can and must do better for our residents: every one, no matter what their housing situation.
WALKER ORR
Yakima