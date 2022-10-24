To the editor — I support Nikki Torres for state senator for the 15th Legislative District. She has shown that she has the background, professional experience and leadership to be our advocate in Olympia.
As senator, Nikki will be our voice on agriculture and water rights, school safety, jobs and lower taxes. She is a strong supporter for full funding of our law enforcement officers and will work to remove restrictions on their ability to protect us. Nikki is a fierce defender of our river dams and understands that they are the lifeblood of our region. We can count on her to fight any attempt to remove the dams.
Nikki Torres has strong Central Washington roots and cares deeply about our future. Please join me in voting for Nikki Torres for state Senate.
SANDRA LINDE
Sunnyside