To the editor -- Sunday's protests in Olympia against Gov. Inslee's vaccine mandate seem to be an example of a double standard in that the protest is against "The Government" as an entity, but does not include a protest against the corporate world (Microsoft, United Airlines, etc.) that collectively employs many more citizens.
All employer entities, public or private, are trying to limit the damage of a horrific epidemic and I believe they have the responsibility, as well as the right, to publish and enforce the vaccine mandate for the public good. IF these entities are trampling on basic human rights (freedom of speech, religion, etc.) then it is for the greater good and must be respected in that vein.
Once we get through this trying time we can review our rights and privileges and determine if they are or were being violated. Science says we will not get through it without the vaccine, so let's pull together and get it done!
TERRENCE HARRISON
Zillah