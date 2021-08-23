To the editor -- We were short a few votes to get through to the General Election, but I want to thank everyone for their support! I have learned so much from canvassing, meeting with state officials and everywhere else.
I will continue to support and serve my community in multiple aspects because I ran to build a prosperous Yakima for all. One way I will serve is by holding City Council members accountable to represent the constituency and importantly understand how the municipal government works. I am sure we are all aware we must to set a standard for our members of our governing bodies at every level.
For the Yakima Valley to prosper, we need policymakers that are knowledgeable, respectful, stay true to their core values, and are open-minded enough to represent all their constituency. Be sure to exercise your right to vote this coming November for the best candidate for you and your family. Again, thank you to all that supported me!
RAUL MARTINEZ
Yakima