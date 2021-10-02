To the editor -- A community feedback forum addressing water resources implementation is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. in the Yakima Convention Center.
I urge you to attend and voice your opinion before it's too late.
Jake Mayson, government affairs director at the Central Washington Home Builders Association, is quoted as saying "Yakima is severely under-built."
Jacob Liddicoat, Yakima Planning Commission chair, states, "Requirements for some R-3 zones are being reduced and people are being allowed to build in areas they previously couldn't build.
"Single-family housing should be improved to raise property values."
Councilwoman Kay Funk stated the housing market doesn't support smaller, less expensive residential units and that we are spreading our housing all across the map.
West Valley is now becoming "Yakima" with the downtown and east areas being abandoned (who cares, low-income, right?). This has been going on for a long time, but now we have water issues. What do you think the loss of 100,000-plus acres of forest will do to our water resources?
Please study what is happening earth-wide with drought and climate change. It's always the guy who is most impacted by greed. Live simply so that others may simply live.
ANN MOHAGEN
Yakima