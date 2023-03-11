To the editor — As a 70-year-old senior on Social Security, I watch our representatives very carefully. Rep. Dan Newhouse is NOT out to cut Social Security or Medicare. Or any other Republican.
Those programs are the roof over my head.
I voted Democrat for over 50 years. I've seen the Democrats use this same argument for 50 years as a fear-mongering ploy.
Don't buy into it.
I watch the congressional hearings EVERY DAY. I can promise you, it's the Democrats who are spending all our taxes on everything BUT Social Security.
Never thought I'd leave the Democratic Party, but they left me.
The new Republican Party represents blue collar workers now. The new Democratic Party represents socialism — the bridge to communism.
I know because both my parents escaped those shackles.
PLEASE: Watch the hearings, not mainstream TV.
You will be shocked.
S.D. LAWRENCE
Oak Harbor