To the editor -- The Wednesday, Sept. 29, Opinion page contains a nice One for the Books about the "rebirth" of vinyl LP records. The content is well enough presented, however the accompanying photograph shows a turntable playing a vinyl LP record backward. Perhaps this is because the rebirth includes a redirection of the recording process. Hmmm, perhaps not. I grew up playing 78s, 45s, Hi-Fis, then stereo LPS, and the turntable has always turned clockwise.
Thank you for a chuckle and shake-of-the-head moment.
JERRY SMITH
Yakima