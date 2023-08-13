To the editor — Thank you for Sunday's (Aug. 6) informative report about the West Coast marine heat wave.
Since then, we've also learned about the bleaching of the coral reef off the coast of Florida and ocean water off the coast reaching 100 degrees. As the article points out, the threat of algae blooms is enhanced during heat waves, and the warming also threatens our health, our seafood industry and potentially all sea life. Washington State climatologist, Nick Bond points out that it's not yet known exactly how El Nino will contribute to the longevity of warming come winter, so "it's too soon to panic."
I think panic would be an appropriate response to these events. How can we mitigate the coming crisis if we are complacent? Scientists say that 90% of excess heat in the air from carbon pollution goes into the oceans. Technology may be able to help us capture carbon from the air, but we cannot cool the ocean! This is out food supply we're talking about. Many of the species we depend on for sustenance cannot survive in warmer water.
Please continue these reports; we need to know what the future holds.
CHARLEY MULVEY
Yakima