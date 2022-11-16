To the editor — There are angels among us. One left a large plastic bag on the doorsteps of my neighbors, with a note that asked for blankets in any amount, any size, to donate to Camp Hope.
The note said to leave the bag on the doorstep and he would pick them up Friday morning. Sure enough, I saw a smiling face waving in my window. His heart was full of gratitude because he was filling his car with bags of blankets.
With these freezing cold nights, one man and his neighbors made some lives a lot better by this random act of kindness! Thank you for making this world a better, kinder place. One blanket at a time.
ANNA SHAY
Yakima