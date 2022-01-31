To the editor -- I am writing to ask all Wapato residents to support our children, as you always have, in voting “yes” for the Wapato School District’s replacement operations Levy on Feb. 8.
K-12 education is still not fully funded by the state. This replacement levy bridges the gap between what the state funds and what our schools need. This levy is not a new tax. It is a four-year replacement levy that helps support our children with teachers, support staff, nurses, maintenance, bus transportation, technology, extracurricular activities such as athletics, and much more.
As a parent and Wapato school alum, I know there is no better investment than the one we make in our children. These are unprecedented times and now more than ever we need your support.
As a fellow Wapato voter, I again ask you to support our schools and strongly consider voting for our school levy this coming Feb. 8. Thank you.
RICARDO VALDEZ
Wapato