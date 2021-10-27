To the editor -- My husband and I recently chose to receive our COVID booster shots and contacted Horizon Pharmacy in Wapato. What a pleasant surprise our experience turned out to be.
We had left a telephone message the day prior, and we promptly received a call back from the owner/pharmacist precisely explaining our options in a professional and friendly manner. Upon arriving the next morning, we were personally greeted, again by the pharmacist. Paperwork was quickly completed, the shots administered, and we were given a free bottle of water, instructions to stay hydrated, an old-fashioned calendar, and a sincere wish to have a nice weekend.
What a relief to have stumbled into a small business in a farming community where customer service really exists. The new location was bright, cheery, and apparently well stocked for any health care needs.
In this time of agitation and friction between people in most aspects of life, it was an absolute pleasure to have had this experience. Thank you to the owners and staff of Horizon pharmacy in Wapato.
KARRI LIVINGSTON
Yakima