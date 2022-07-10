To the editor — Forget about tearing down Snake River dams. Nobody cares about “saving” salmon. They only want to kill and eat them!

The state continues to sell killing permits for salmon in great numbers. Are there any other endangered species for which licenses to kill are routinely issued by the government?

My suggestion: Take the billions of dollars proposed for dam destruction and purchase vouchers for Alaska salmon to be given out free at your local Safeway to anyone who wants one. The cost would be immensely cheaper to the taxpayer, and stopping the killing of Columbia River salmon would go a long way toward increasing salmon numbers.

PAUL D. EDMONDSON

Yakima