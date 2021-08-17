To the editor -- I appreciated the Editorial Board's implied mea culpa regarding your endorsement of Amanda McKinney -- "a fresh face" is what I believe you recommended we vote for. Now she leads our local "herd stupidity" community by denying basic facts about a highly contagious disease that is threatening our community again.
There are indeed some good reasons to question and maybe even push back against Gov. Inslee's order for students to wear masks in school, but the one Ms. McKinney cites is not one of them. This is not a matter for parents to decide.
To put it simply: My child goes to school with your child, Ms. McKinney, so your declared "personal choice" affects the risks I'm forced to expose my child to. Since you've made it clear that your choice is to protect your political ideology over rationally analyzing the risks of disease, I know I can't trust parents like you to make good choices.
Health officials -- real health officials who understand basic epidemiology -- should make these kinds of decisions. Like the saying goes, you can't fix stupid. But at least we can try to protect our children from it.
KEN JONES
Yakima