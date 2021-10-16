200328-yh-news-chalkart-1.jpg
Lisa Wallace, center, poses for a portrait with her 5-year-old twins Zach, left, and Drex, right, next to sidewalk chalk art they made in front of their home on Friday, March 27, 2020 in Yakima, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

To the editor -- I met Lisa Wallace three years ago through a mutual friend. I was immediately comfortable around her and speaking to her. She is a great listener, and she asks good questions. Lisa is smart, articulate, and understanding of various perspectives and experiences. She solves a problem by thoroughly examining a situation. All of these qualities make her a good leader.

Lisa was born and raised in Yakima, and she is passionate about making this a great place for everyone. She has been involved in the community through professional and volunteer experiences. She has experience in both the public and private sectors and is currently a successful small-business owner. Her background gave her a broader understanding of this community.

I enthusiastically endorse Lisa Wallace for City Council District 6. She is the best person for the job.

AMY ELLIOTT

Yakima