To the editor -- I met Lisa Wallace three years ago through a mutual friend. I was immediately comfortable around her and speaking to her. She is a great listener, and she asks good questions. Lisa is smart, articulate, and understanding of various perspectives and experiences. She solves a problem by thoroughly examining a situation. All of these qualities make her a good leader.
Lisa was born and raised in Yakima, and she is passionate about making this a great place for everyone. She has been involved in the community through professional and volunteer experiences. She has experience in both the public and private sectors and is currently a successful small-business owner. Her background gave her a broader understanding of this community.
I enthusiastically endorse Lisa Wallace for City Council District 6. She is the best person for the job.
AMY ELLIOTT
Yakima