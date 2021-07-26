To the editor -- I have had the privilege of working alongside Lisa Wallace, who is running for City Council District 6.
She was involved in the Safe Yakima Communities Organization, which was instrumental in getting churches and organizations to clean up graffiti as well as other needy areas. Lisa was a great resource in understanding the issues with juveniles. She assisted in encouraging young people to be part of the effort.
Her vast knowledge of our valley is demonstrated by being a former juvenile court manager, her involvement on the Community Accountability Board, an interim executive director of Rod's House, founding member of Voices for Children, past president for Junior League and the Camp Fire Council, plus recently being on the Yakima Planning Commission, which makes her the right and best choice for the District 6 council position.
LINDA IASELLA
Yakima