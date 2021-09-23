To the editor -- I work at a local nonprofit, where Lisa Wallace, candidate for Yakima City Council, recently served as the interim executive director.
Lisa led our organization with compassion and entered from a place of understanding-seeking; Lisa was knowledgeable, but always open to learning more. She valued our time as employees and human beings, and believed in investing up front in an infrastructure that would last.
As a member of the City Council, I believe Lisa would continue to fight for progress and create tangible change. Lisa is one of the most intelligent, kind and powerful women I have had the pleasure of knowing and looking up to.
Thank you for your desire to serve our city, Lisa!
MARGARET TREICHLER
Yakima