To the editor -- I am very happy to see that Lisa Wallace, an eminently qualified person, is running for Yakima City Council.
I worked with Lisa at Yakima County Juvenile Court doing Accountability Boards and found her to be knowledgeable, professional, prepared and a joy to work with. I learned a great deal from Lisa with regard to how to better do my job; both administratively and personally.
She is a small-business owner, volunteers with the city of Yakima on at least one committee, is active in the Yakima Junior League, has a charming family, and has more energy than a battalion of battery bunnies.
I know she will be an asset to the Yakima City Council. It has been awhile since I’ve been this enthusiastic to vote for a local candidate.
CANDIE TURNER
Yakima