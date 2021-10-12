To the editor -- I have had the pleasure of working with Lisa Wallace for the past eight years and cannot think of a better person for the Yakima City Council, Position 6.
Lisa was raised in the Yakima Valley and educated at WSU, choosing to return to Yakima as a professional and to raise her family. She is uniquely qualified in that as a professional, she has life experience in both the public and private sectors. Her work with the justice system and the community's most vulnerable populations make her acutely aware of the social needs faced by our valley. As a small business owner, she is also aware of the day-to-day hurdles that often land on the shoulders of small business.
Lisa is a well-rounded candidate who is not afraid to listen to all perspectives, and then dive in to solve the problem at hand. Her common-sense approach to work, family and community will be a refreshing addition. I look forward to the positive leadership that she will bring to the council, and encourage Yakima voters to support Lisa Wallace this November.
MARY RIEHL
Yakima