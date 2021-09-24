To the editor -- I lived in Yakima for nearly 20 years. During that time, I worked for and with nonprofit organizations to improve the community. Early on, I was introduced to a passionate leader who was dedicated to the community and developing the potential of others. That individual was Lisa Wallace.
Over the years, Lisa continued to cross my path. Sometimes we volunteered together. Other times I sought her advice or expertise. Though busy raising kids and running a business, I know Lisa always makes time to help those around her. That’s her passion.
When I heard that Lisa was running for City Council, I couldn’t contain my excitement. She will be an asset for Yakima. Lisa will take on this challenge with a sense of enthusiasm that will permeate to those around her. She will build bridges but ask hard questions. She will advocate for the citizens of Yakima and work tirelessly to improve the community she calls home.
If you haven’t yet met Lisa, I hope you have the opportunity. She is truly amazing, and I do not doubt that she will inspire you, just as she has me.
ERIN FISHBURN
Pasco