To the editor -- Please vote for Lisa Wallace.
Lisa is clearly the better qualified of the two candidates in the Yakima City Council District 6 election -- by a long shot.
Please know I take this race very seriously. I’ve closely watched what each candidate has said and done since filing week.
Based on what I’ve observed and what I’ve come to know about Lisa, I wholeheartedly endorse her for Yakima City Council.
I know what the job entails and I’m convinced she’ll do a better job than her opponent.
Frankly, I think she’ll do better job than anyone currently on council, including me.
She has the maturity, business experience, strength and grace to lead the city.
I’m most impressed with her grasp of city-specific issues. She is no-nonsense, very thoughtful and detail-oriented.
Lisa Wallace will spend time doing the hard work and developing the pragmatic and achievable solutions we need right now.
We need competent leaders and she is the best I’ve seen in a city council race in years.
As your ballots are prepared for mailing, I’m asking you as a fellow constituent to mark your vote for Lisa Wallace.
BRAD HILL
Yakima City Council