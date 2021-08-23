To the editor -- Sheriff Songer of Klickitat bragged that he beat the virus without a vaccination, "... without none of that nonsense (sic)."
Not true, Sheriff. During your week or so in the hospital you very, very likely received, aside from the oxygen you are still on, remdesivir, monoclonal antibodies, steroids and other life-saving modern medical treatments.
Hospitals are strained, medical staff are stretched to the breaking point. In some areas, people are dying of cancer, strokes, heart attacks, car wrecks etc. because they can't get a hospital bed.
Why don't you and other anti-vaxxers walk your talk? Don't go to the hospital when your COVID infections cause you not to be able to breathe and you get scared. Stay home and really be a real tough guy. Help save the hospital beds for the children and immuno-compromised that can't get vaccinated. Hospitals can't refuse to care for anti-vaxxers, with COVID, so live your convictions -- if you don't trust modern medicine to prevent COVID, don't expect them to save you from it.
PATRICIA TATE
Yakima