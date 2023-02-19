To the editor — I’m a 94-year-old disabled vet and never in my life have I been so concerned for this country we love.
I don’t think any country could take us down from without, but I hope people are aware of the threats from within. I’m still amazed that anyone like Donald Trump could get elected to anything.
I recall a saying: You can fool some of the people all of the time and all of the people some of the time. Who would think he could think he could fool enough to be elected president? I don’t believe Trump changed today’s Republican Party — he exposed it.
I’ll have to admit I had concerns about President Biden, but the
State of the Union speech put those to rest.
We are still leaders of the Free World. Let’s keep it that way!
ATHEL G. MAY
Selah