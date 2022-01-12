To the editor -- After losing the 2020 election, Trump and his followers pushed “The Big Lie.” Thus began a dangerous assault on our electoral process.
Republican Chris Krebs, former head of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency, testified before Congress that the 2020 election was the most secure in our history. Republican and Democratic state attorneys general verified their elections were monitored by ethical, bipartisan election workers.
Sixty lawsuits filed by Trump alleging fraud were rejected by courts for lack of evidence. Multiple sham audits were conducted and paid for by taxpayers. There was no evidence of serious irregularities.
Republican state legislatures have proposed or enacted hundreds of restrictive election laws -- eliminating voting by mail, restricting numbers and locations of drop boxes and times for people to vote. They have gerrymandered districts to exclude minority and underprivileged populations.
Bipartisan electoral boards elected by local citizens have been dissolved and replaced by partisan people.
Most pernicious are purposed laws allowing partisan legislators to overrule the will of voters should election results fail to favor their party.
Why "fix" an electoral process proven to be secure, overwhelmingly accurate and legal? The Senate must pass The Voting Rights Act and the John Lewis bill and stop these obvious partisan maneuvers to maintain power.
ANNE ANNA
Yakima