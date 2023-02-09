To the editor — Dan Newhouse has stated he will vote to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. The Republican Party, a vindictive collection of absurd and grotesque charlatans, is threatening financial suicide via the debt limit in order to put the elderly and unfortunate into destitution.
It is imperative that every citizen bring an unlimited wrath upon Mr. Newhouse and any representative who would sell our social safety net to the greedy money men of Wall Street.
Every citizen must be ready for common euphemisms used to lie about this intention. These range from "strengthening Social Security," "making it solvent," "giving options" and "raising the retirement age."
These reactionary scumbags, these corporate whores, must be taught that no amount of money or promise of a lucrative position will save them.
ELIAS HANSEN
Yakima