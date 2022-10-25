To the editor — Amanda McKinney believes her own alternate reality, that laws don’t apply to her.
Her legacy is attempting to ignore and override state rules during the COVID-19 outbreak or imposing her personal political views as more important than what health officials say. She disregards open meeting laws. We need someone who actually reads the laws and follows them.
That’s Angie Girard, a write-in. Girard filed suit regarding open meetings law violations and would bring competency to the county commissions. Write her in.
In the 4th District, Newhouse repeats tired Republican talking points, whatever is anti-Biden. Says he supports agricultural workers, but we must close the border (with Mexico, not Canada).
Doug White has a rational program — maintain water for Eastern Washington, address violence against women, maintain a health care safety net, address housing costs, move our economy forward with renewable energy sources. And he will be part of the Democratic majority. Doug White is the way to go.
Patty Murray vs. total Trumpet Smiley — Smiley says the 2020 election was fake. Delusional, idiotic. Vote Patty.
Liar Trump threatens violence if indicted, that his minions will not “stand” for that. What else is new, bully boy?
MICHAEL MARTIN
Selah