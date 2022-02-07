To the editor -- As a teacher recently retired from West Valley, I have personal experience with the quality education found in the West Valley School District. In addition, my husband and two daughters graduated from there.
West Valley provides a broad education rich in STEM, music, the arts and international languages. Students are prepared to successfully enter the workforce right out of high school, or for post-secondary education.
These programs cannot continue without the support of the upcoming levy. Please get out and vote YES so these fabulous programs can continue to support ALL students!
MIDGE YERGEN
Yakima