To the editor -- I am writing in support of Linda Roberts for Sunnyside School Board, Position 2.
I am a retired program administrator for Washington state who served the needs of K-12 students for over 35 years and I have been a resident of Sunnyside for 70 years. I was fortunate to have had Linda Roberts a member of my staff for those 35 years.
Linda is a skilled decision-maker who understands how to create positive change. Linda is a critical thinker and a very good listener. She works well leading work groups and communicating the big picture as well as attending to small details.
She has been an advocate for students and at-risk youth her entire career and has personally helped thousands of students. She understands that students come first. It's all about having the maturity and experience to handle tough issues.
Above all, she is competent, kind, gracious, and ready and willing to serve all Sunnyside citizens, especially those who are not often heard. I ask the community to vote, and VOTE for Linda Roberts for School Board Position 2
IGNACIO "JOE" RESENDEZ
Sunnyside