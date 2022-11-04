To the editor — We have lived in Yakima since 1979. Have you cast your vote yet? I believe voting local is very important in helping with current community issues. That is why I am asking you to vote Wes Gano for District Court judge.
I sat in the courtroom while he had his very first case as a trial lawyer and also a few times while he served as a judge in Selah. He was very fair and courteous when questioning each and every person who came before him.
I have friends he has helped in providing them with information, at no cost to them, and giving them recommendations as to who could help them. Other friends just wanted a simple question answered and he provided that.
I am asking you to vote local and to vote Wes Gano for District Court judge!
EDLA M. GANO, MOTHER OF WES GANO
Yakima