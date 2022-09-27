To the editor — As the election approaches, I feel genuinely sorry for my Republican friends. Many tell me how angry they are with Dan Newhouse after he voted to impeach President Trump, singlehandedly denying Trump his rightful second term in office. Dan Newhouse stabbed President Trump in the back and this corrupt vote showed Newhouse as an awful human being, a traitor, and worst of all — a RINO (fake Republican).
In the primary Newhouse was shoved down True Conservatives' throats by slimy Establishment Republicans who ran vile attack ads against his opponent Loren Culp, demonstrating that a Craven Newhouse would do anything to keep his claws dug into his plush office in Washington, D.C.
I offer these angry Republicans an option: Vote for Democrat Doug White or write in Loren Culp. I know this seems crazy and counterintuitive, but it's your only chance to get rid of Traitor Newhouse and to show smug Establishment Republicans that they don't own you and your vote.
In two years you will toss Doug out, but Newhouse will be gone forever. A vote for Doug White is your only option to be rid of Backstabbing Dan for good and assure Newhouse won't impeach Trump again.
DANIEL SMITH
Yakima