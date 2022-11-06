To the editor — The endorsement of Dan Newhouse by the YH-R editorial staff is naive. For honoring his Oath of Office in the Trump impeachment, Mr. Newhouse became pariah in his own party. He’s the target, now, for serious reprisals and relegation to the MAGA-Republican “outhouse” — stripped of standing and committee assignments, leaving Washington’s 4th Congressional District voiceless in a party obsessed with pointless culture wars and “un-governing.”
Facing ostracism, no executive officer need take a visit or phone call from Mr. Newhouse. His calls to executive departments will auto-route to an anonymous voicemail service at an unmanned switchboard in a basement in Bethesda, Md.; and, his communications on behalf of constituents will be managed over Morse code, semaphore flags, TikTok and Twitter. Then, when Southwest congressional delegates revise proposals to trench the Snake/Columbia River tributaries to Lakes Powell and Mead, Central Washington will be absent from the Washington delegation.
Make this election the time for pragmatists. Vote your interests, not your ideologies. Thank Mr. Newhouse for his service, but send Mr. White to Congress.
MICHAEL BOUGHTON
Yakima