To the editor — I asked a friend who works in the Clerk's Office who would be the best choice for clerk. I figured someone who works there would have the best knowledge of which candidate would be the best.
She recommended Misha Venables, stating that she already knows the job and could hit the ground running. I will be voting for Mischa Venables for clerk.
Please write in Angie Girard for county commissioner in District 1. Such an important position should not be uncontested and we need someone who works for us, not a commissioner who is always blocking progress or spending so much time at meetings with her questions that the meeting times are actually increased!
It is her lack of knowledge on the health board that hinders the conversations. Let's get Angie Girard on the ballot and we can have an actual debate and election between two candidates. Not a shoo-in of an unqualified incumbent.
PATTY MAGGARD-PREDILETTO
Yakima