To the editor -- I want to thank the editor for allowing me the opportunity to share why I am endorsing LaDon Linde for 3rd District county commissioner.
I have known LaDon and Sandy and their family throughout the three decades my family and I have lived in the Yakima Valley. Among the experiences and friendships we've shared have been the times we have served on the Republican Central Committee, supported Republican candidates and advocated conservative values.
LaDon and his soulmate, Sandy, have both been committed to our community throughout the Yakima Valley. They actively support community projects, valley businesses and their church's ministries. They are widely appreciated for helping valley families, local youths and elderly through the most challenging moments of life.
LaDon's willingness to engage with people has given him a true understanding of the challenges encountered by Yakima County families. That is why I am asking for you to support LaDon Linde for Yakima County commissioner.
STATE REP. BRUCE CHANDLER, R-15th DISTRICT
Granger